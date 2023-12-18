Raymond Terrace martial arts students attend Japanese karate training camp

FIVE karate exponents from Raymond Terrace have enhanced their martial arts journey at an exclusive international training gathering in Japan.

Local students Jake Wallace, Sally Lewis, Tom Page and John Sullivan along with master instructor Shihan Bob King from the Koryu Uchinadi Kenpo Jutsu school in Port Stephens have just returned from the island of Okinawa – the birthplace of karate – where they participated in the inaugural Koryu Uchinadi Gasshuku training camp.

More than 140 participants from 26 countries attended the four day event in Naha, the capital of Okinawa, making it a truly international experience.

The Raymond Terrace connection benefited from the tutelage of Hanshi Patrick McCarthy 10th Dan, a renowned martial arts historian and researcher, who was a former highly successful international competitor and the founder and Head of Koryu Uchinadi.

Jake, Sally, Tom, John and Bob worked on fundamental basics, solo and two person drills, kata and its defensive applications, as well as weapons training.

“We were very fortunate to have been able to train at the prestigious Karate Kaikan which is the home of traditional karate in the birthplace of karate,” an excited King told News Of The Area.

“The participants also took part in the 100 Kata challenge, an annual event held in the grounds of the historic Shuri Castle with students from many different karate schools taking part,” revealed Bob.

Another major event that students participated in was the World Karate Day demonstration held in Kokusai-Dori, the main street of Naha, with thousands of other karate enthusiasts demonstrating their skills and celebrating the rich history and culture of karate and Okinawa.

All of the Raymond Terrace members underwent rank assessment and all were successful in gaining their next level.

Sempais Lewis and Sullivan were promoted to 2nd Dan, Wallace and Page promoted to 1st Dan while the vastly experienced King, the head instructor of the Raymond Terrace school, was awarded a 7th Dan that placed him alongside only a handful of other practitioners as the highest rank worldwide under Hanshi McCarthy.

As well as the great training experience gained by the group and an amazing spirit of camaraderie amongst all the participants, where new friendships were forged and old ones renewed, they also captured the beautiful countryside of this tropical island while experiencing and learning about the Okinawan culture, history and its friendly people.

“All in all it was a fascinating experience and one that they will long remember,” Bob reflected.

In 2024 the Port Stephens karate school will be involved with the Australasian Gasshuku from May 31-June 2 in Toowoomba plus the NSW Haru Geiko (Spring Training) from September 6-8 at the Raymond Terrace Dojo.

By Chris KARAS