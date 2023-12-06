Raymond Terrace to host street parade and Christmas community day



THE Rotary Club of Raymond Terrace is calling for the community to join with them to celebrate the groups that make up the social fabric of Raymond Terrace.

On Saturday the 9 December 2023, Raymond Terrace is holding its first Town Street Parade since the days of the Twin Rivers Festival.



Adam Nicholas is the Vice President of Clans on the Coast and the Port Stephens Celtic Association Inc and current President of the Rotary Club of Raymond Terrace.

Adam Nicholas is the Vice President of Clans on the Coast and the Port Stephens Celtic Association Inc and current President of the Rotary Club of Raymond Terrace.

“The new street parade invites all businesses, organisations, community groups, schools, sporting clubs, service groups and emergency services to take part in this unique event,” Adam said.

“These events are arranged by a small group of dedicated volunteers that have a vision to bring a greater sense of community to the Raymond Terrace area.

“The parade is being organised by the Port Stephens Celtic Association who run the Clans on the Coast Festival.”

Featured in the parade will be two pipe bands along with the Hunter School of Performing Arts band and the Irrawang High School Drum Corp.

During the street parade Clans on the Coast will thank the community for supporting the 2023 event and acknowledge each of the important groups that make Raymond Terrace the special place it is.

“Hunter Street will be closed from Glenelg Street up to William Street at 8.30 am for the groups to form up.

“William Street will be closed at 8.50 am till 10 am with the parade starting at 9 am sharp from Riverside Park.”

The parade route will head along William Street, before turning into Sturgeon Street and stopping at Glenelg Street.

Adam said the parade would not be possible without the support of Port Stephens Council, and The Mutual Bank.

Every group that will be in the parade will be announced by an MC on the stage in the centre of William Street as they march past.

The parade will be followed by the ever popular Terrace Central Christmas Community Day at the corner of Sturgeon and Glenelg Streets, Raymond Terrace.

Free rides will be on offer for the kids as well as a sausage sizzle (sausage sandwich free for kids).

Kids will also have the chance to take a free photo with Santa (BYO camera).

“All donations from this event will be to support our local Rural Fire Service (RFS),” he said.

If you would like to participate in the event or volunteer either at the Street Parade or Clans on the Coast events, please contact the Rotary Club of Raymond Terrace by emailing your EOI to pres.rotaryrt@gmail.com or call Adam on 0432 187 010.

By Marian SAMPSON