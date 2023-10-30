Record participation numbers and expanding growth for Northern NSW Football

FOOTBALL in the Northern NSW region continues to prosper with record participation numbers across all competitions in 2023.

According to Northern NSW Football’s annual census, results have shown expanding growth which augurs well for the future of football in the region.

Northern NSW Football CEO Peter Haynes and General Manager Community Football Ross Hicks were delighted with the growing numbers across the board.

The census, including information from 1 July 2022 to June 30 2023, was highlighted by a nineteen percent increase in the total number of registered participants, with registered players increasing by 20 percent.

MiniRoos participation, for players aged four to eleven-years-old, also increased by nine percent, with youth numbers also up by nine per cent and senior participants climbing four percent.

Registered volunteers were up nineteen percent, registered match officials have increased eight percent and registered coaches have grown two percent.

There was an immense 75 per cent increase in the number of non-traditional participants including the Football FIVES and Fast FIVES competitions as well as NNSWF’s Walking Football and Kick-On for Women programs.

An elated Hicks told News Of The Area that the results were a huge fillip for the sport of football in the region.

“It is really important that our numbers within our competitions continue to increase,” Mr Hicks revealed.

“The number of registered winter players is up by eight percent with a total of 54,358 which is significant,” he said.

“This increase is crucial in helping the game continue to grow and we hope that we see these trends continue to help build the future of football within Northern NSW,” Hicks added.

CEO Haynes believes the immense strength of soccer and the high quality experiences delivered by member zones and clubs throughout the region had contributed to the growth.

Registrations for the 2024 season open early next year.

By Chris KARAS