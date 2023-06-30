Red Cross trainers top up skills at Nambucca Heads

RED Cross trainers were in Nambucca Heads at the weekend, upskilling its volunteers in psychological first aid.

Psychological first aid supports people affected by disaster in Australia by fundamentally providing humane and compassionate care.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

It addresses emotional and practical needs and concerns above all else.

On Saturday 24 June, Red Cross trainers and facilitators provided reaccreditation training to existing Red Cross emergency services volunteers in psychological first aid skills at the Uniting Church Hall, Nambucca Heads.

This session was delivered by two trainers, Jocelyn Galvez Diez, from Red Cross Recovery Emergency Services, operations, and Neil Lindsay, ES trainer and facilitator, Coffs Harbour.

Every three years all Red Cross Emergency Services volunteers are required to update this vital skill and qualification to support communities in times of an emergency.

The training session brought together 17 volunteers from Kempsey, Woolgoolga, Bellingen, Urunga and Nambucca Heads.

This was a wonderful opportunity to update skills and touch base with volunteers from other teams.

A big thank you to the local emergency services team for providing refreshments for members who had travelled some distance to attend.

If you are considering joining Red Cross Emergency Services as a volunteer, please visit:

nsw.emergencyservices@redcross.org.au where more details are provided.

Alternatively, if you feel you can’t commit to regular volunteering, but still want to assist if your

community is impacted by a disaster, you might consider joining the Red Cross emergency services reserve team.

If you’re interested, email nswemergencyservices@redcross.org.au.