

COMMEMORATIONS of Remembrance Day at Raymond Terrace were well attended.

The community assembled at ANZAC Park for the Service which was conducted by the Raymond Terrace RSL sub- Branch.



The 2022 Service included the unveiling of a new nominal roll plaque on the back of the National Servicemen’s Memorial located in ANZAC Park.

A Certificate of Appreciation was also presented to a local business which has supported the RSL sub-Branch.

Also of note was the presentation of a 50-year Membership Certificate to a member of the Sub-Branch.

Vic Jones, President of the Raymond Terrace RSL sub-Branch, explained that over the past five years, the Raymond Terrace RSL sub-Branch has been working on a project to upgrade and modernise the commemorative infrastructure and environment of ANZAC Park in Raymond Terrace.

“The sub-Branch has been working in conjunction with Port Stephens Council in the past twelve months and has secured two Federal Government grants.

“With substantial financial contributions from the Raymond Terrace RSL sub-Branch and the Port Stephens Council, we are now in a position to proceed with a major scope of works to redevelop the Park.

“Council has appointed a Project Manager to coordinate a series of works which are expected to be completed by ANZAC Day next year when we will conduct a larger inauguration of the park infrastructure and a new Commemorative Wall.

“The overall impact of this work will create a new environment for reverent reflection within ANZAC Park, while opening up the vistas within the park so that attendees to Services can gather safely in the Park to view proceedings instead of having to gather on adjacent roadways, the roundabout and car parks as currently occurs,” he said.

In an acknowledgement of the ‘Stronger Communities Programme Round 7 Grant’ and the ‘Saluting Their Service Grant’ towards the cost of the ANZAC Park Redevelopment Project, and in recognition of the substantial contributions made by the Port Stephens Council and the Raymond Terrace RSL sub-Branch, the Remembrance Day Service included a sod turning ceremony to mark commencement of work on the project.

Port Stephens Deputy Mayor Giacomo Arnott told News Of The Area, “Raymond Terrace RSL as usual put on a moving event for our town to allow us to remember and reflect on the sacrifices of all who have served in war over the years.

“The deep involvement of community in this event, from the Salvos Hope Choir to the Irrawang High School students who made ceramic poppies, really shows how connected our community is.

“There was also a sod turning ceremony to mark the commencement of major works in Anzac Park, which involved a new memorial and an expanded area for the public to gather at events,” he said.

By Marian SAMPSON