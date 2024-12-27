Retirement village residents support Aussie Battlers

RESIDENTS of Laurieton Kew Lifestyle Village gave back in a big way at their annual Christmas party on Thursday, 12 December.

Special guest Karen Sparkes from Aussie Battlers was presented with 121 grocery gift cards worth $3250, all donated by village residents.

These gift cards formed a key feature of the Christmas hampers distributed by Aussie Battlers to local residents in need ahead of Christmas.

The “Giving Tree” initiative was led by Mark Ennor, the Community Manager of the village, in response to the village Social Club’s desire to make a meaningful impact during the holiday season.

The decision to collaborate with Aussie Battlers was inspired by Dianne Gornall, who recognised the invaluable work carried out by Karen and her dedicated volunteers within the local area.

“We suggested that we ask our residents to purchase grocery only gift cards for Aussie Battlers, for them to distribute to those in need at Christmas as part of their Christmas hampers, which everyone embraced,“ said Dianne.

Wayne Carter, Treasurer of the Social Club, expressed the residents’ joy in helping those in need.

“This is the first time we have ever been involved in this initiative and we have all been very surprised with the outcome,” he said.

“Aussie Battlers were chosen as they are a smaller organisation run by locals for locals and we wanted to show our appreciation for all that they are doing.”

Laurieton Kew Lifestyle Village is home to around 495 residents, many of whom are active fundraisers for community initiatives.

One fundraiser of note this year, a Biggest Morning Tea event, raised more than $2300 for cancer research.

The Social Club also won sponsorship from MHIA Insurance earlier this year to hold a “Volunteer Spectacular” at the village.

The event welcomed more than 94 volunteers, celebrating their many contributions within the community.

By Kim AMBROSE