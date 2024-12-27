Narranga Public School wins state softball title



NARRANGA Public School are state softball champions once again.

The Narranga Crows successfully defended the state title they won last year, after triumphing at the Primary School Sport Association Knockout Softball State Finals in Sydney.

The Narranga girls were crowned state champions after a 12-2 win against Tamworth’s Nemingha Public School in the grand final.

This followed a 12-10 win in their semi-final against the South Coast’s Mt Terry Public School.

A school spokesperson gave a recap of their two big wins in Sydney.

“In the semifinal showdown against South Coast’s Mt Terry Public School, the game was a true battle of skill and determination,” they said.

“Trailing 6-7 after two tight innings, the Crows staged an electrifying comeback in the final inning, racking up six runs while holding their opponents to three.

“Facing Tamworth’s Nemingha Public School in the finals, the Crows came out swinging, racking up seven runs to Nemingha’s one in the opening innings.

“This early lead gave our girls the confidence to push their limits, delivering two phenomenal double plays in consecutive innings.

“The defensive brilliance combined with powerful batting secured a commanding 12-2 victory and back-to-back state titles!”

Narranga Public School Principal Michael Trist said the softball state title capped off a great year of sport for the school.

“We have got hundreds of schools in the state competition, so if you do win a state title you’re doing well,” he said.

“Our boys softball team also made the state finals, and both our basketball teams made the state finals.

“And we’ve had a number of kids make it to state in other sports, so it’s been a great year.”

The proud principal explained what made the school such a softball powerhouse.

“We’ve got some really good, dedicated coaches, and I think softball is definitely part of the school’s culture, as the kids see the others playing and want to join in.”

By Aiden BURGESS