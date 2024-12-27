VIEW club on a fundraising mission



NAMBUCCA Macksville Evening VIEW Club has been on a fundraising mission in recent months for the eight students they support through the Learning for Life program.

The Smith Family’s Learning for Life initiative is an evidence-based program which works with young people experiencing disadvantage.



Through targeted support that begins early in a child’s life and continues throughout their first two decades, Learning for Life keeps students engaged with their education by providing financial support, advice and mentoring.

The VIEW Club also sees the value in “cross pollinating” with other people and organisations in the community.

“After all, we are all there to support each other,” said secretary Michelle Walker.

This was reflected at the Plant and Cake Sale held on 2 November at the Macksville Senior Citizens Centre where local author Karly Lane chatted with locals and visitors while promoting and signing copies of her latest book, “Twist of Fate”.

Taking the opportunity to fundraise, the VIEW Club ran a raffle on the day, the winners of which have now been announced.

“First Prize, which was a lovely potted plant, three books donated by Karly Lane and chocolates and champagne went to Jenny of Macksville,” said Michelle.

“Second Prize, chocolates and champagne, was won by Carol, also of Macksville.”

One recent morning, VIEW Club Assistant Treasurer Anne read an article about Nambucca Heads Public School and their journey to create a “Food Forest”.

“As we still had some plants in a very healthy condition, Anne contacted Principal Kate Battison and she agreed they would be a great asset in their garden area,” Michelle said.

“So last week three of our members went to the school and presented about 20 plants to the staff and students.”

At the club’s Christmas dinner meeting in December, members and guests were entertained by the amazing Cabaret Belles.

“There was an array of smart, flowing and sparkly costumes, clever routines and some hilarious moments,” Michelle said.

“These ladies were so much fun.”

Another opportunity to fundraise, a Christmas raffle was drawn on the night.

“First Prize, a stunning, handmade quilt, went to Beryl of Macksville, and Second Prize, some beautiful Turkish bowls, going to Robyn of Macksville.”

The club’s final event for the year – a Christmas baking and gift stall – was held on Thursday 12 December outside Trisleys at Macksville.

“Christmas puddings and Christmas cakes were running off the tables,” Michelle said.

“They have gained quite a reputation as well as all the other delicious goodies baked with much love by our incredible members.

“Our final raffle of the year was drawn by one of the staff from Betta Electrics and Sheryl of Macksville won a Foodworks voucher and a Macksville Quality Meats voucher along with chocolates and champagne.”