RFS brigades ‘stuffed’ without new members



WITH the 2019-20 fires still burning strong in the memory of local firefighters, the Repton Rural Fire Service (RFS) is busy training new members.

Spring has arrived with a burst of warm weather and warm winds drying out vegetation.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

In a bid to secure much-needed new members, the local brigade has found a unique way to promote its recruitment drive.

Two stuffed ‘firefighters’ – Wilson and Wendy – have been seen at various locations in Repton and Mylestom on the lookout for new brigade members to help protect the community.

“Our most active members are ageing,” said Repton Captain Mike Ryan.

“Some of our most active truck drivers are in their 80s.

“We need younger community members in both Repton and Mylestom to step up.”

Wilson and Wendy are also offering the opportunity for community members to win a prize.

“If you spot Wilson and Wendy around the village, post a photo on Facebook and tag the Repton Bush Fire Brigade for a chance to win a prize,” said Repton Training and Recruitment Officer Judy Henderson.

On 14 September, the brigade is hosting a sign-up day at the Repton shed or Mylestom Hall.

The RFS is a voluntary organisation.

There is no rostering and members only turn up to callouts when they are available.

New members are given intensive training to teach them the basic skills of firefighting and how to keep themselves and others safe in the event of a bushfire.