Sports clubs need to apply to donations program for rates subsidy



MAYORAL candidate Nikki Williams slammed the City of Coffs Harbour last week after a policy change meant rates notices were issued to sporting groups and community organisations for the first time, before a policy guideline amendment by Council found a solution for the groups involved.

The furore related to a change to the policy which governs Council’s Donations Program.



On 10 August 2023, Council voted to adopt the 2023/24 Donations Program, and resolved to “review the operation” of the program going forward.

Councillors Cassell, Judge, Pryce, Swan and Townley voted for this motion, with Amos, Cecato, Sechi and Wolgamot voting against.

On 14 December 2023, councillors voted unanimously to place a revised Community Donations and Grant Funding Policy on public exhibition for 42 days.

One change to the policy meant that community organisations now needed to apply for funding or rate subsidies through the donations programs.

Organisations receiving rate subsidies had not applied in this way prior.

At council’s 22 February 2024 meeting, councillors voted unanimously to adopt the revised policy.

The guidelines for the policy also capped donations through the program at $5000.

On 25 July, councillors voted unanimously to adopt the 2024/25 Community Donations Program.

According to City of Coffs Harbour meeting minutes, council received 54 submissions for the 2024/25 program, with 47 groups selected to share in $115,925 of funding.

Last month, a list of organisations who had traditionally received significant rate subsidies from council received rates notices instead, as they had not applied to the donations program.

A number of groups said they were not aware of the change or the need to apply.

One sporting organisation’s combined rates notice for two facilities equalled more than $23,000.

After an appearance by Nikki Williams on Triple M Coffs Coast last Monday, council made an amendment to its Community Donations and Grant Funding Guidelines, adding the clause that council could cover a financial donation of up to $5000 or the “rates and charges payable”.

The change means that community organisations can once again have their rates paid in full as a subsidy.

Organisations must now apply by close of business on Thursday 12 September to access the subsidy through the program.

A City of Coffs Harbour spokesperson told News Of The Area, “All community and sporting organisations which lease City-owned land and undertake community service obligations on behalf of the City will continue to have their full rates paid, if they apply per the adopted policy (the Community Donations Program).”

Ms Williams said the council’s decision to amend the policy guidelines was a “win for the community”.

“It’s good to see they have chosen to do the right thing by our sporting clubs.”

At a Meet the Candidates event in Woolgoolga last week, Mayor Paul Amos denied that clubs had been charged rates, branding it “absolute bull”.

Ms Williams, who is running for Mr Amos’ position on 14 September, took issue with this dismissal.

“What concerns me is Mayor Amos denying that sports clubs were issued rates notices at all,” she said.

“It took me bringing this issue to the community’s attention for the hasty backflip to happen.

“The timing is questionable considering the upcoming election.”

On Tuesday, Mr Amos clarified his comments to NOTA.

“My comment was that the suggestion that sporting clubs would have to pay rates is incorrect,” he said.

“If they fill out the paperwork, I have been advised that there will be no payment of rates needed.”

Ms Williams also said communication between council and the clubs on the policy change was “lacking”.

“To put a major change to the community donations and rates subsidies out for consultation during the Christmas school holidays is not adequate.

“Common sense would know that most clubs run by parent volunteers are closed for the school holidays.

“The fact no submissions were received during the consultation should have been telling.

“Equally, when clubs were contacted about the revised donations policy, many clubs did not feel it was made clear to them that their rates subsidies were being classed as a donation with the revised policy.”

On the issue of communication, a City of Coffs Harbour spokesperson told NOTA, “In early January 2024, City staff contacted the organisations that had previously received rates subsidies by email to advise of the proposed policy changes and public exhibition.

“A further email was sent to all previous recipients in May 2024, advising that applications were open for the 24/25 Community Donations Program.”

Ms Williams is also questioning the change to council policy guidelines during the caretaker period.

“It is my understanding that during the caretaker period changes to allocations of grant funding or changes to policies and guidelines can not be made according to the Council’s caretaker policy.

“I have concerns from both a transparency, governance and integrity perspective whether the guidelines associated with the donations policy should have been changed during this time.”

The City has defended its actions, saying that while a policy can not be changed during the caretaker period, the guidelines relating to the policy can.

“A guideline is operational and it can be updated at any time,” the City spokesperson told NOTA.

“The policy adopted by Council on 22 February 2024 remains unchanged.”

According to council’s Local Government Elections Caretaker Period Policy, Council can not adopt or amend “policies, strategies, master plans or frameworks” in caretaker mode, however the term guideline is not mentioned.

By Doug CONNOR