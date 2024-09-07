Singing group celebrates with show tunes



SING Australia Coffs Harbour has celebrated 22 years of music and song.

Meeting every Monday night to sing and socialise, the group celebrated its birthday with a Show Tunes themed night.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“We sang Music of the Night, Happy Talk, Getting to Know You, Hello Dolly, Consider Yourself and more, with the added fun of ‘guess which show the tune was from”, co-leader Isabella Brandli told News Of The Area.

Many members dressed up in costumes to suit the occasion.

“It was great to see both long-term and new members get into the spirit of the night, truly embodying the principles of the organisation: singing, socialising, engagement, fun, and friendship.

“Our long-time, much-loved accompanist Lucy Watson, is recovering from hip surgery, and could not attend on the night.

“We certainly missed her spirited piano playing but managed with our repertoire through pre-recorded music, ably conducted and managed by member Karen Englefield.”

There was a shared supper to round out the evening, along with performances from some of the members, including a “fabulous” rendition of Besame Mucho by the men in the group.

Sing Australia is an Australia-wide organisation, founded by Colin Slater OAM, in 1985.

Colin sought to bring Australians together through singing in a non-judgemental, inclusive, and safe environment. He was inspired during his travels in Italy, where community singing is commonplace.

Isabella, a member for almost 20 years, said, “I know first-hand singing with others is uplifting and fun”.

There is no audition, and the repertoire is described as eclectic.

“It’s simply a group of people getting together to enjoy singing and the social interaction and health benefits that are part and parcel of the activity itself.

“We sing Australian songs such as those famously sung by John Williamson, Paul Jarman, Bruce Woodley and Dobe Newton, and songs ranging from contemplative (Amazing Grace) to rollicking (Beer Barrel Polka).”

Sing Australia meets at the Coffs Harbour Girl Guide Hall in Harbour Drive every Monday night.

By Andrea FERRARI

