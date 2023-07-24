Roos rugby league legends to be honoured at ‘Team of Decade’ presentation

KARUAH Roos will honour their rugby league legends of the past decade at a special presentation dinner next month.

The evening function on Saturday August 12 at Karuah RSL Club will follow the Roos’ Old Players Day festivities against Raymond Terrace Magpies at Lionel Morten Oval.

Having re-formed in 2013 after a short sabbatical from the Newcastle-Hunter Mens Northern Conference competition, the historic Roos will announce their ‘team of the decade’ on a night that should trigger plenty of discussion from diehard supporters.

In a congested top four in the Mens Northern Conference, one point separates the Clarence Town Cobras (14), Tea Gardens Hawks (14), Paterson Rivers (13) and Karuah (13) after ten rounds.

All eyes are on Dylan Foley’s mighty Karuah women’s team that are proving a force to be reckoned with in the 2023 Newcastle Maitland Regional Community competition.

The all-conquering Rooettes have entertained crowds this season with enterprising displays and continue to firm as premiership favourites.

Karuah has lost only one match this series and leads the womens competition on 20 points after eleven rounds.

Experienced prop forward Kellie Johnson reached a personal milestone recently when she chalked up 50 games in the Rooettes’ 60-0 drubbing of Aberglasslyn Ants at McKeachie’s Sports Ground.

Dashing fullback Ebony Oakley has developed into a points-scoring machine.

The classy custodian posted 26 points from three tries and seven goals in the huge win over the Ants and backed up that performance last Friday night at Walters Park Speers Point with a whopping five tries and twelve goals for a personal tally of 44 points in a 72-0 thrashing of Awabakal Morriset Eagles Bulls.

Talented hooker Sophie Lembcke showed her attacking prowess with three tries against the Ants and a try double against the Eagles Bulls while promising lock Dallas Gray has impressed with strong performances for the premiership pacesetters.

