Ruby and Jarms – A special musical event at Nambucca Valley Radio

STUDIO 3 Live at Nambucca Valley Radio’s Tewinga home is presenting another special event commencing at 6:00 pm on Friday 16 June 2023 when Ruby and Jarms perform live and free for both studio and radio audiences.

Ruby and Jarms are a father and daughter duo who play jazz, blues, roots and soul music.



Ruby’s silky voice is accompanied by her dad on piano and the father/daughter chemistry and passion for great songs is infectious.

Ruby has toured to many parts of Australia with choirs; performing in the Opera House, at the Festival of Voices in Hobart and representing our region as a member of Valla Voices in both the Gondwana World Choral Festival 2019 and the ANCA National Choral Festival 2016.

She has sung with Australia’s leading choir, Gondwana Voices, since the age of ten, and in 2018 toured with them to England and Germany performing with the Berlin Philharmonic.

Paul is a much-loved Australian composer, conductor and multi-instrumentalist who has toured to over 40 countries as a cultural ambassador since 1996.

He has written music for many of Australia’s biggest events and performed as a featured soloist in film and television.

He toured worldwide for fifteen years in Australia’s pioneering world music ensemble, ‘Sirocco’, and is in demand as a conductor in events all over Australia and Asia.

He has been a commissioned composer in residence with most of Australia’s leading choirs and his music is published worldwide.

He has written over 200 commissioned works and another 100 school and town anthems.

Paul and Ruby first discovered the thrill of working together in 2017 when Ruby joined Paul on a tour of China, South Korea, Myanmar and Singapore.

Their musical connection is obvious as is their joy of making music together.

2NVR invites you to be part of the live audience and you are welcome to bring your own drinks and nibbles.

The performance is open to the public free of charge at the Tewinga Studios of 2NVR and will begin at 6:00 pm on Friday 16 June 2023 and will go through until 8:00 pm.

Should you be unable to come along, the performance will be broadcast live on 105.9FM and streamed via www.2nvr.org.au

By Mick BIRTLES