Silver success for Barrington Coast in Tourism Awards



MIDCOAST Council’s tourism brand Barrington Coast has won double silver awards at the prestigious 2024 NSW Tourism Awards in Sydney, with local tourism businesses also among winners and finalists.

The Awards celebrate the businesses delivering exceptional visitor experiences that showcase the best of New South Wales.



Barrington Coast won silver in the Visitor Information Services category, which recognises excellence in the consistent delivery of high-quality and face-to-face information services to the visitor.

The second silver award went to Barrington Coast’s “Whatever It Takes” campaign in the Tourism Marketing and Campaigns category, recognises creativity and innovation in the promotion of tourism products, services or destinations.

“I’m thrilled we have won double awards for the third time,” said MidCoast Council General Manager Adrian Panuccio.

“These fantastic results continue the strong base for tourism established by Council, having won gold and silver in 2021 and double gold awards in 2022.

“I congratulate our destination experience team and marketing team on their persistence, passion and teamwork, and we thank the key consultants Destination Marketing Store, Leonards Advertising and Fred and Co.”

Destination Barrington Coast was joined by other local tourism businesses in the 2024 awards.

Myall River Camp at Hawks Nest continued their award-winning run with bronze in the Unique Accommodation category, following their gold award at the North Coast Tourism Awards in August.

Waukivory Estate farm stay near Gloucester was a finalist in that same category.

The NSW Tourism Awards are presented by NSW Tourism Association in partnership with the NSW Government and Destination NSW.

The awards were held at The Star Sydney on Thursday 28 November.

The NSW Tourism Awards represent the pinnacle of recognition in the state’s tourism sector and serves as the only pathway for NSW businesses to compete at the national level.

“As we continue our support for the sustainable growth of local tourism, it’s wonderful to see our tourism destination brand and local tourism businesses successfully represented at this year’s awards,” Mr Panuccio said.

“Congratulations to all winners and finalists.”