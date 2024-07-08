

TWO Soldiers Point Bowling Club Teams qualified for the State Open Pennant Finals by winning Flags in the Newcastle Zone.

The 1st team – known as the ‘Ones’ – played for three days on the impressive grass greens at Ettalong Bowling Club.

In Section 2, with six teams competing, the Point had an impressive win over Forster 57 shots to 46 with T. Antram’s team winning by 17 shots.

Next, they had a narrow one shot win over Mona Vale with M. Beesley’s Team winning by 12 shots.

However, in their next match they faced a strong Cabramatta Team.

All three Soldiers Point rinks lost in a convincing win for Cabramatta with only S. Gleeson’s Team coming close with a one shot loss.

The Point also lost the next game against Narendara 61 shots to 51 with the only winning rink being Antram’s.

With all games completed, Soldiers Point finished a creditable 2nd in Section 2 to Cabramatta who qualified for the Final against Maitland City winning Section 1.

Cabramatta won the Final 56 shots to 48 making them worthy State Champions!

The other Soldiers Point Team to qualify for the State Finals was their six grade team.

They had a very successful three day tournament at Yamba eventually reaching the State Final – full report next week!

By Peter SMITH

Action from the State Pennant Finals.