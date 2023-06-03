Spectacular Motorcycle Show ‘N’ Shine for the Salvos

MOTORCYCLE enthusiasts should get ready for an adrenaline-filled extravaganza as the Motorcycle Show ‘N’ Shine descends upon the Nambucca Bowls Club on Sunday, 4 June 2023, from 10 am till 2 pm.

This thrilling event promises a feast for the senses, showcasing magnificent motorcycles while raising funds for The Salvation Army’s Red Shield Appeal.

With a day full of raffles, prizes, and community spirit, all for a great cause, it’s an occasion not to be missed.

Organised by passionate motorcycle enthusiast and well known Salvo, Rob Tickle, the Motorcycle Show ‘N’ Shine is a celebration of two-wheeled beauty and the spirit of giving.

From 9 am, motorcyclists can register their entry for a mere $5, knowing that every cent will contribute to The Salvation Army’s Red Shield Appeal, supporting vulnerable individuals and families in our community.

“The Motorcycle Show ‘N’ Shine is more than just a showcase of stunning bikes, it’s a chance for us to come together and make a difference by supporting the Salvation Army’s Red Shield Appeal,” Rob told News Of The Area.

“As a member of the Salvation Army Motorcycle Ministry is it my way of giving back to the community,” Rob added.

Attendees will be captivated by the awe-inspiring display of motorcycles competing in various categories.

From the gleaming Best in Show contenders to the crowd-favourite People’s Choice, the competition will be fierce.

Additional awards such as Longest Distance Traveled, Best Paint Work, Dirtiest, and Oldest will ensure every participant has a chance to shine.

Local businesses have joined forces to make this event even more extraordinary.

The Beach Rooms, known for its unparalleled coastal views, and The Golden Sands Tavern, renowned for its welcoming atmosphere and delectable cuisine, have generously stepped forward as sponsors.

Jericho Australia, a leading motorcycle apparel brand, is excited to showcase their latest designs.

In addition to the sponsors, several local businesses have rallied behind the Motorcycle Show ‘N’ Shine, recognising the significance of community support.

Nambucca Exhausts, Painted Blue Coffee Roasters, Macksville Motorcycles, North Coast Twins and Monsoon Irrigators have all contributed resources and expertise.

Whether you’re a motorcycle enthusiast or simply looking for a fun-filled day, you’ll have the opportunity to win fantastic prizes while contributing to a worthy cause.

Mark your calendars and spread the word about the Motorcycle Show ‘N’ Shine at Nambucca Bowls Club on Sunday, 4 June 2023, from 10 am till 2 pm.

For more information contact Rob Tickle on 0421 124 337.

By Mick BIRTLES