State Knockout championship title for historic Booral Public School footballers



REGULAR pick-up soccer matches in the schoolyard have inspired a momentous sporting achievement for a batch of pupils at Booral Public School.

Established in 1865, the family-orientated community school near Maitland has created history by winning its first-ever NSW Primary Schools Sports Association Small Schools Football Knockout tournament.

Competing in the Division Three category for schools with 61-100 students, Booral defeated Ulmarra Public School 4-3 in an epic final to bring home the silverware.

In a massive accomplishment the fourteen player squad of Toby, Seth, Oliver, Lily, Logan, Alex, Zac, Bailey, Ashton, Mac, Cruz, Koby, Charlie and Jaxon produced superb team efforts to claim the title.

School principal Anthony Pearson told News Of The Area that the team was a tight-knit group with “a real passion for soccer.”

“We have 90 students enrolled at the school and they are like one big sporting family,” Mr Pearson said.

“The soccer team were outstanding ambassadors for our school and worked so hard together to win the trophy.”

Booral’s winning squad comprised nine Year Six pupils, two students each from Years Four and Five plus one Year Three player.

“Every recess and lunch break you’ll find the students kicking a football around in a pick-up match on the school field.

“A competition like this brings the young kids together and it’s encouraging to see the senior pupils mixing with the juniors and building strong friendship bonds.”

Booral’s championship-winning squad features several promising Maitland juniors and Port Stephens Zone representatives.

The camaraderie developed by the players during the pick-up games on home turf was evident throughout the tournament.

After posting a 3-1 first round victory over Cresford Public School the Booral team slammed Stroud Public School 9-2 in the round of sixteen and Hinton Public School 17-1 in a quarter final.

In the semi-final they showed their class and spirit to roll O’Connell Public School 4-1.

They stepped up again in the trophy decider to sink a well-drilled Ulmarra side in a thrilling contest.

“All the squad deserve special praise and the entire community is proud of their incredible achievement,” Mr Pearson added.

