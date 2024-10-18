Camden Haven Quota Club bids farewell after 37 years of service



THE Camden Haven Quota Club is set to cease running after 37 years of dedicated service.

The local club, which began in August 1987, has been a vital part of the local community, supporting disadvantaged women and children, as well as individuals with hearing impairments.



However, due to an ageing membership and difficulties in recruiting new members, the club has made the difficult decision to disband.

Quota International was founded in 1919 in Buffalo, New York as one of the first global service organisations specifically for women.

The club’s mission has always been to aid disadvantaged groups and promote equality, with a particular focus on assisting those with hearing impairments.

At its peak, Quota was a large and thriving organisation, with branches across the globe making a significant impact on communities.

The Camden Haven group followed in this tradition, contributing significantly to local schools and supporting children with hearing difficulties.

Jennifer Peters, the outgoing President of the Camden Haven Quota Club, reflected on the club’s legacy.

“Quota’s motto of ‘We Share’ is what has motivated this small band of dedicated women to support those less fortunate than themselves for 37 years, both in our local area and internationally – we have changed lives.”

In accordance with NSW Fair Trading requirements, the club has closed its bank accounts and dispersed its remaining funds.

As a final act of service, the club donated $6,436.57 to Community at 3 Inc, a local charity that supports individuals facing hardship.

The contribution was warmly welcomed, underscoring the club’s ongoing commitment to helping those in need even as it prepares to close.

The Camden Haven Quota Club will mark the end of an era with a farewell luncheon on November 12 at the Laurieton United Services Club.

The event will bring together current and former members to celebrate the club’s history and achievements.

The closure of the Quota Club reflects a broader trend affecting many community organisations that once flourished.

With members ageing and fewer young people joining, clubs that have long been pillars of service are now struggling to continue their work.

Despite these challenges, the legacy of the Camden Haven Quota Club will endure through the lives it has touched and the local causes it has supported.

By Luke HADFIELD