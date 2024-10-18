Community at 3 launches new program to support pets of the homeless



COMMUNITY at 3 has recently launched an initiative aimed at supporting the pets of homeless individuals in the Camden Haven region.

The program is designed to provide assistance to those sleeping rough, helping them to feed and care for their companion cats and dogs.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“Many homeless people sleep in cars or ‘out’ with their dog or cat and for many this is their only family,” said Theo Hazelgrove from Community at 3, a Camden Haven-based homelessness support organisation.

“In the Camden Haven area there are more than 30 people sleeping in vehicles with their pets.”

To support these individuals, Community at 3 is offering a sponsorship option where members of the public can sponsor a homeless pet for $20 per month.

Additionally, donations of pet food and other goods are welcomed and can be delivered to Kew Corner Store or Camden Haven Osteo Clinic.

Every Wednesday at 3 pm, Community at 3 hosts a complimentary barbecue behind the Laurieton United Services Club, where those in need can enjoy a hot meal, collect essential items, and experience a sense of fellowship.

The barbeque is a vital source of support for people experiencing hardship in the community, including those with pets.

Homelessness remains a pressing issue across New South Wales.

According to the latest data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, over 37,000 people are estimated to be experiencing homelessness in the state, with many sleeping rough on the streets or in improvised shelters.

The program has received support from local animal welfare organisations, with Community at 3 expressing gratitude to Sarah and Grace from the Port Macquarie Animal League for their ongoing assistance.

For those interested in making a financial contribution, further details can be obtained by contacting Community at 3 on 0419 370 076.

By Luke HADFIELD