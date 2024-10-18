Hooked on the Camden Haven





MOTHER Nature continues to throw us curve balls in the Camden Haven.

We’re all eager for those classic hot fishing conditions, but it seems we might have to wait a few more weeks before the settled sunshine takes hold.



The good news is, there are still opportunities for those willing to brave the elements.

For those seeking calmer waters, the Hastings River has been a haven.

The breakwalls have been particularly productive, with anglers reporting some fine bream succumbing to the temptation of mullet strips.

ventured out on Sunday and managed to snag some decent flathead lurking on the back side of Pelican Island.

The bank fishing scene was also lively, with holiday makers landing impressive sized flathead on live yabbies.

The offshore scene has been a bit of a rollercoaster lately.

Weekend anglers haven’t had many chances to chase their pelagic dreams thanks to the choppy seas.

Reports have been scarce, but there’s a silver lining.

Water temperatures are finally starting to rise, and water clarity is improving.

South in the Camden Haven, the headlands remain a good bet for some rock fishing action. Drummer and luderick are still hanging around, so grab some cunjevoi or prawns and head to Crowdy or Diamond Head for a chance at these tasty targets.

For those who prefer casting a line from the sand, Grants Beach has been delivering the goods. Bream are the main attraction, with the occasional mulloway adding some excitement.

Bonny Hills has also been kind to anglers, offering bream alongside some decent whiting captures.

Speaking of mulloway, activity seems to be on the rise across several locations.

North Haven and Dunbogan have seen some good catches, with fish ranging from “just legal” sizes up to a respectable ten kilograms.

Rumours even hint at some truly impressive catches lurking on the right time of the tide. Patience and the right lure or bait could see you reeling in the catch of a lifetime.

At Lake Cathie local reports indicate some success with flathead, and with the water warming up, we can expect whiting to join the party soon.

Remember, even in challenging conditions, there are always fish to be found. Be flexible, adapt your approach based on the weather and water conditions, and don’t be afraid to experiment with different baits and techniques.

Persistence can pay off, so grab your gear, and remain optimistic.

By Kate SHELTON