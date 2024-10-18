The Deebee Bishop Three bring acoustic stylings to Kendall



MID NORTH COAST musicians The Deebee Bishop Three will play a family-friendly acoustic set at Kendall Community Hall on Sunday, 27 October.

The musical trio consists of Deebee Bishop on acoustic guitar, piano and vocals, Julie Kovendy on harmony vocals and acoustic guitar, and Ethan Frankel on acoustic and electric guitars.



Attendees will enjoy a mix of original songs from Bishop’s new album “Dog-eared & Torn”, released earlier this year to critical acclaim, alongside timeless classics from 1970s singer-songwriters.

This performance is the first opportunity for a Mid North Coast audience to hear songs from “Dog-eared & Torn” performed live.

“This will be the first show in a series we will be performing in small halls over the next six to twelve months,” Bishop told News Of The Area.

“We are loving the way the songs are sounding during rehearsals and we know that the audience will totally enjoy what they see and hear when they catch the show at Kendall Community Hall.”

Warming the crowd up will be Sue Lee, a Port Macquarie-based singer-songwriter known for organising the popular Kendall Music Exchange monthly events at the same venue.

Sue, who performs pop ballads on acoustic guitar, will be accompanied by a keyboard player and percussionists for this show.

With a venue capacity of 100, this event is expected to fill up quickly.

You can catch audio and video teasers of the performers at www.deebee.net.au.

By Mick BIRTLES