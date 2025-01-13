Stinker’s Fishin’: Whiting love worms



WHEN it comes to catching whiting and bream off the beach there is no better bait than a live, wriggling, savage beach worm.

Pipis and nippers will catch fish however the worm will always be the preferred bait.

Live worms are not always available – fortunately frozen, brined, sun dried and pickled worms will do the trick.

Worms dipped in metho for 30 seconds and placed in the fridge will last for ages.

I did know a bloke who pickled his worms in Johnny Walker whiskey, much to the delight of the worms and the fish.

Strange creatures, beach worms are selective as to which beach they reside.

The most popular beaches are Stockton, Samurai and Fingal.

There are a few on Box Beach.

Catching your own sea worms is a bit like learning to ride a bike.

Once you get the knack you wonder why you couldn’t do it in the first place.

Give it a go.

Snapper, tailor, luderick and bream are busy off all the headlands from Birubi to Fingal.

Dusk and dawn.

By John ‘Stinker’ CLARKE

