Four wicket haul for Salamander Bay pace bowler Ed Williams



TOMAREE High schoolboy Lucas Vincent has tuned up for this week’s National Under 17 Cricket Championships in Hobart with a classy batting performance for Stockton & Northern Districts in the Newcastle District first grade cricket competition.

On the eve of his first-ever national age carnival, the stylish 17-year-old batsman along with fellow Salamander Bay native Ed Williams produced stand out displays on the opening day of the club’s fixture against the Belmont Whips at Cahill Oval.

Vincent, who will line up for NSW Country at the national titles, peeled off 46 runs before the Seagulls declared their first innings at 5-201 after earlier routing the Whips for a meagre total of 63.

He faced 40 deliveries and clouted four boundaries and a six during his fine knock in an ideal preparation for the prestigious Tasmanian tournament.

Rising 19-year-old paceman Williams, another junior product of Nelson Bay Cricket Club, bagged 4-18 in a sharp eleven over spell.

The Newcastle representative spearheaded the Stockton attack with talented off-spinning all rounder Nathan Hudson – the Seagulls’ reigning Player of the Year and Ray Robinson First Grade Players’ Player Trophy recipient – who grabbed the impressive figures of 4-12 off fourteen overs.

In a match highlight, Lucas shared a 100-run-plus fifth wicket stand with century maker Jeff Goninan after Belmont had claimed four early scalps.

The experienced Goninan thumped an unbeaten 108 off 93 deliveries including thirteen boundaries and three sixes as the pair piled on the runs to place the Seagulls in a commanding position.

Vincent is considered the leading under 17 batsman in NSW Country cricket and hopes to rediscover his top batting form at the national championships when the Blues square off with Victoria Country on 16 January at UTAS Stadium; NSW Metro on 17 January at Invermay Park; South Australia on 19 January at NTCA No 1 and Tasmania on 20 January at Devonport Oval.

By Chris KARAS