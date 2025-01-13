Port Stephens rookie Jo Laming prepares for her maiden pickleball tournament



PORT Stephens Pickleball Club unveiled its latest batch of new recruits at last Friday’s Skills and Drills Equipment Day Demonstration event at Tomaree High School’s Multipurpose Centre.

New members Jo Laming, Linda Tighe, Steve Hopkin, Craig Goddard, Linda Blythe along with Donna and Wayne Wilcox grabbed an opportunity to hone their pickleball skills in a relaxed environment.

They were joined by club stalwarts Cheryl Sanderson, John and Jane Eyers and the indefatigable Tony Mayers and the capable Mary Cunnington.

Power hitting Mary upgraded her paddle on the day which should keep her in good stead for this year’s tournament schedule.

Rookie player Laming also purchased a new paddle in preparation for her first tournament – this weekend’s second annual Spirit of Pickleball Challenge at Menai Indoor Sports Centre.

The tournament perpetuates the memory of the late Michelle Gibson, who is credited along with her family for formally introducing pickleball to Sydney’s “Shire” in founding the Sutherland Shire Pickleball Club (SSPBC), who will host the event.

As a sanctioned tournament with Pickleball Australia Association, competitors will play under USA Pickleball (USAPA) rules and compete for gold, silver and bronze medals in each division.

Winners of each division will be presented with the Michelle Gibson Memorial Trophy as the perpetual recognition of Michelle’s legacy to the SSPBC.

Anyone interested in playing pickleball can contact the Port Stephens Pickleball Club via the Open Sport app, Facebook page or email secretary.pspickleballclub@gmail.com.

By Chris KARAS