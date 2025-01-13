Myall River Hawks set to field record number of teams



JUNIOR rugby league players from across the region flocked to the “Nest” at Myall Park on Monday, 6 January.

The Myall River Hawks Junior RLFC held its first ‘Expressions of Interest’ day of the year, signing up players and volunteers for the many teams expected to take the field for the 2025 season.

At last check, the Hawks Juniors are looking at fielding a record seven teams across U7, U10, U12, U14, U16 and U17 age groups.

At least one of the proposed teams is an extra girls tackle team, meaning the club will compete in this format at U14 and U16 level this season.

New and returning players will travel from Bulahdelah, Karuah, Nerong and even Coolongolook to represent the junior Hawks in 2025.

The club could not run without the tireless work of an army of volunteers, with more helpers being sought for the new season.

“Volunteers can help out in the canteen, and potentially take courses to help out on-field, including LeagueSafe, first aid, as potential coaches and team managers, or helping set up the field and canteen on game and training days,” explained Myall River Hawks Secretary Leah Saunders.

“Coaches will likely be needed for the potential new teams, and the sign-up days look strong so far.”

Volunteers with junior teams require correct Working With Children check credentials.

The Junior club, in conjunction with Tea Gardens Hawks Seniors, is still fundraising for Myall Park Complex Stage 2 works, which lies partially built next to Stage 1.

The next ‘Expressions of Interest’ day will be held at Myall Park on Monday 27 January, from 4:30-6pm.

By Thomas O’KEEFE