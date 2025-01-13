Letter to the Editor: Suggested road upgrades



DEAR News Of The Area,

I am writing to suggest some upgrades to the road reserves within Tea Gardens.

As far as I am aware, there is only one crosswalk within the Tea Gardens Hawks Nest area, that being the crosswalk in front of the Hawks Nest IGA.

Recent holiday activities and subsequent traffic increases have highlighted the difficulty in trying to cross Myall Street in Tea Gardens.

A large contingent of age people live within the RSL Life Care Village and the Palm Lakes Village.

Crossing the main road to access the Tea Gardens shopping and medical/chemist precinct is challenging at the best of times and even more difficult and dangerous during the holiday periods.

The current crossing near the Myall Street bus stop (adjacent 17 Myall Street) needs to be upgraded to a crosswalk to allow a safe crossing for all users.

There is also no continuous footpath from the Tea Gardens industrial area to Hawks Nest.

The current footpath is patchy, uneven and non-existent in various areas.

This is a danger to walkers and cyclists and needs to be repaired/upgraded as soon as possible.

With a better and continuous footpath, more travellers would use this facility thus cutting down on road traffic and providing a safer and more healthier alternative.

Thanks in advance,

Timothy COLLINS,

Myall Coast.