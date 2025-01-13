Denver Webb wins Gloucester Vets Golf

ON a rainy and cooler Tuesday 7 January, Denver Webb turned in a neat round of golf for a win in the fourth round of the Gloucester Veterans Summer Cup.

The event was an Individual Stableford with a smallish crowd no doubt determined by the likelihood of a shower or three.

The winner was Denver Webb with a score of 37 points just one point ahead of the leading ball winner Ken Kelly 36, he was followed by Derek Wand and Will Bosma 34 and, on a count back, Anne Wand 33.

Derek Wand hit his tee shot 283 cm from the hole at the 4th and 13th holes to pick up the Nearest-to-the-Pin trophy for the hole. At the 6th and 15th holes Anne Wand, 1220 cm, was closest among the women Veteran golfers.

For the men, however, it was a rare dead-heat with Tony Burnet and Jim Dunn both coming home just 350 cm from the hole.

By Peter WILDBLOOD