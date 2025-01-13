Circle dancing tradition comes to Gresford



THE ancient tradition of circle dancing is being passed on in Dungog Shire, with a new monthly dance group set to learn the dance formation in East Gresford.

“Men, women and children circle dance in African, Asian, Aboriginal, European and other cultures,” said group coordinator Pip Woods.



“Also known as ‘Sacred’ or ‘World Dance’ it is a form of dance accessible to nearly all people.

“Some dances originate from traditions, such as the wives of fishermen in both Brazil and Ireland singing and dancing whilst waiting for their men to return from the sea.

“Others celebrate, such as harvest dances, reminding us that we are connected to the natural world.”

Circle dancing as we now know it began after the folk dances of Eastern Europe were collected after World War II by Bernhard Wosien, who then collaborated with the Findhorn spiritual community in Scotland.

Bernhard had worked with Laban in the 1920s and 30s, who choreographed large groups of people into movement choirs.

“The dances range from hauntingly beautiful to fun and lively dances such as Romanian children’s dances,” Pip said.

“All danced in a circle and no livelier than a fast waltz step.”

Pip believes circle dancing can serve to strengthen community and encourage togetherness, arguing it is good for the “mind, body and spirit”.

Dungog Shire residents can try circle dancing for free at 4:30pm on the fourth Thursday of the month at the Gresford Congregational Church Hall.

“Dances are taught first, then with the music, together we perform the dance,” Pip said.

“No experience is necessary and only the ability to walk unaided, to listen and follow instructions is required.

“Allow an hour and wear comfy clothes and shoes.”

For more information call Pip on 0493 388 889.