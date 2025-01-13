Major changes to water use a boost for farmers fighting and preparing for bushfires



THE State Government is removing some of the red tape that has prevented farmers fighting fires on their property and adjacent land.

During a fire emergency, a landholder can now use surface water and groundwater sources without a water licence or water use approval.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

This includes streams, creeks and rivers abutting the boundary.

“Rules to protect the state’s water security are important but the fact is, when there is a fire, no one should need to stop and think if they are allowed to access water to keep themselves and their property safe,” Acting Water Minister Jodie Harrison said in a statement.

“This is a common-sense decision, and it is great to see these amendments now in place for summer.”

The exemption has been made via amendments to the Water Management (General) Regulation 2018.

The water can also be used for training and controlled burning, and for testing equipment, but only when it is carried out under the authority of a firefighting agency such as the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS).

Landholders can also prepare for the threat of bushfires by taking water to store in a tank or dam for future firefighting purposes.

The maximum volume for each property is 100,000 litres (0.1 ML) per year.

The NSW Government will carry out targeted periodic surveys of landholders to understand how the exemption is being used to identify the extent and scale of water use.

While landholders are not required to submit reports, they are encouraged to log the volume of water they take under the exemption, for their own records.

Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib, said landholders play an important role in a bushfire response.

“[This] also includes a trial to make it easier for farmers to keep firefighting vehicles on their properties.”

Further information on the exemptions can be found on the NSW Government’s Water website at water.dpie.nsw.gov.au/our-work/allocations-availability/drought-and-floods/water-for-fire-preparedness-and-firefighting.