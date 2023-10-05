Stuarts Point Sunday Funday Does It Again

EARLY Sunday morning, 24 September, the team of Stuarts Point and District Community Organisation (SPaDCO) volunteers and supporters were in a fun frenzy preparing for the annual Funday, this year renamed ‘Sunday Funday’, a celebration of spring and combined community unity.

The family-oriented day was held down at the Stuarts Point Foreshore Reserve from 11am – 2pm and boasted numerous stalls/stations/activities featuring; ‘Arts and Crafts’ with celebrated local artist and educator, Elaine Carmady; Pre School songs and dance led by the vibrant Alfira O’Sullivan (alfirasuaradance); the ever popular CWA cake stall; numerous community information services stalls and the SPaDCO team delivered the essential sausage sizzle, complete with homemade coleslaw.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

With the theme of spreading ‘Joy’, the deliberately coinciding annual Stuarts Point ‘Sunflower Challenge‘ was launched with provisions of donated sunflower seeds and soil which were freely distributed to all who attended, with the aim of growing delightful front yard displays in the months to come.

The newly formed Stuarts Point and District Garden Club were also committed to sharing support and floral joy.

Mark Oliver (Marko), from Bellingen, and his muso mates entertained the patrons with cool bluesy tunes, while the central area of the park was dedicated to a multitude of fun and enticing competition games, varying from good old coits, to a very theatrical sack race that included items from a collective dress-up box, with a final race primarily for adult participants.

Designated ‘Fun Minister’ for SPaDCO, Chris Parke, was keen to point out, “Though this took a lot of behind the scenes organisation, it’s totally worth it when you see the fun everyone is having, that dress-up sack race will go down in history.”

By 1pm Marko’s muso’s relinquished the stage and microphones to SPaDCO Chairperson Mary-Lou Lewis and Kempsey Shire Mayor Leo Hauville (one of the five judges), for the announcement of the winner for the recent writing competition, ‘Getting to the Point’.

The precipitant of the $500 prize award was Mandy Johnston from Yarrahapinni.

More information regarding the Writing Competition results will be published in NOTA next week.

To get involved in the local community, follow SPaDCO on Facebook and visit www.spadco.com.au.

By Jen HETHERINGTON