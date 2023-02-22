Swimming North Coast members compete at NSW Country Championships

NAMBUCCA Valley swimmers have competed at the recent Swimming NSW Country Championships at the Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre.

Swimming North Coast’s Faye Rowles said swimmers representing the region achieved top results in Sydney.

“97 swimmers from the Swimming North Coast Area travelled to Sydney for this event,” she said.

“They contested 406 events, which was fewer than last year.

“Unfortunately a few clubs in the area did not fare very well following the floods soon after the Championship last year.

“Those that did compete this year did very well with four more medals than last year and 34 more top ten placings.

“Well done to all those who did compete so well.”

Macksville Marlins members Bailey Whitton, Ethan Blockey, and Leah Pickvance all brought home a number of medals from the championships.

Top results:

Macksville Marlins—Ethan Blockey 16 3rd 200 IM, 50 free and 2nd 100 free, and Leah

Pickvance 15 2nd 50 free, and Bailey Whitton 16 2nd 100 Fly, 3rd 200 free, 200 fly and 100 free.

Full results:

Macksville

Further placings for Leah 10th 100 fly, 45th 50 breast, 12th 50 fly and 7th 100 free.

Further placings for Bailey 8th 50 breast, 4th 50 free and 28th 50 fly.

Benjamin Barlow 14 26th 100 breast, 27th 100 back, 38th 50 free, 28th 200 back and 35th 100

free. Kiera Hetherington 16 9th 200 IM, 12th 200 free, 12th 100 back, 8th 200 free, 5th 200 back

13th 100 free and 27th 50 back.

Makaylah Schatzman 13 37th 50 free. Declan Sutton 20 11th 100 breast, 9th 50 breast, 12th 100

back, 9th 50 free and 7th 50 back. Keeley Sutton 13 25th 200 free, 27th 100 back 27th 100 free.

Jason White 15 49th 50 free.

Nambucca

Rekkii Byrne 20 7th 100 fly, 10th 100 breast, 11th 50 breast, 14th 50 fly and 52nd 50 back. Amos

Colburn 25 9th 100 fly, 7th 50 free, 6th 50 fly and 18th 100 free. Caleb Daykin 16 9th 100 fly, 10th

100 breast, 12th 200 IM, 9th 50 breast, 17th 100 back, 19th 50 free, 15th 50 fly, 31 st 100 free ,

26th 50 back and 11th 200 breast. Kolby Wood 13th 100 fly, 16th 50 free, 13th 50 fly and 20th

100 free.

By Aiden BURGESS