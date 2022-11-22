Tea Gardens Hawks Nest Motor Club Host Visitors

TEA Gardens Hawks Nest Motor Club held a special function on November 8 at a rural property in Pindimar.

Club members and their partners attended in good numbers with their cars on display.

“Special guests on the day were the Austin Healey Car Club of NSW, who travelled from various state-wide locations to join the local Club for a luncheon and interesting discussions on the historic/classic motoring scene,” said Ross Anderson, President, TGHN Motor Club.

Austin-Healey was a British sports car maker established in 1952 through a joint venture between the Austin division of the British Motor Corporation (BMC) and the Donald Healey Motor Company (Healey), a renowned automotive engineering and design firm.

BMC merged with Jaguar Cars in 1966 to form British Motor Holdings (BMH).

Donald Healey left BMH in 1968 when it merged into British Leyland.

The Austin Healey was extensively raced by the Donald Healey Motor Company in Europe at Le Mans and elsewhere with great success.

The range of vehicles on display included sedans and sports cars from manufacturers such as Austin Healey, Aston Martin, MG, Citroen, VW, Buick, Camaro, Holden, Ford Falcon GS, Chrysler, Morris and Wolseley.

The event luncheon was catered by The Providence Deli based at Hawks Nest, prepared by Ms Caitlin Smith with an excellent range of cuisine.

“All members and guests enjoyed the luncheon held on the rural parkland setting in brilliant sunshine,” said Ross.

The Tea Gardens Hawks Nest Motor Club is now actively planning the 2023 Motorfest to be held on the Myall Park Oval on Saturday March 11.