Tea Gardens Men’s Bowling Club News

5 JULY

Our sponsors for this week’s bowls are Tea Gardens Auto and Electrical.

A beautiful day for bowling with 39 players competing in the usual Wednesday competition.

There were 3 pairs teams, and the remainder were triples.

The morning game was decided by the highest winning margin and with a margin of 14 John Parkinson and Bruce Murray were the winners.

The afternoon game was won by Bob Peady, Geoff Muggleton and Dennis Ashbridge.

The highest winning score was the decider and they had 15 points.

The Garden Eatery voucher was won by Col Amos.

Thank you to the Garden Eatery for their continuing sponsorship of this voucher.

There were no birthday attendees here today, but we congratulate Vic Garlick on his 90th birthday.

8 July

The semi-finals of the Club Championship Singles were played today in cold and windy conditions.

Anthony Grant was playing Bruce Murray and Barry Goode took on his nemesis from last year, Jeff Baker.

It is fair to say the strong wind, more aptly described as a whirling dervish, played a large part in determining the winners in this contest.

Well delivered bowls were blown offline and it was difficult for the players to play with any precision.

However, Anthony Grant, playing with his late father-in-law’s bowls managed a great win against Bruce 25-18.

In the remaining match Barry Goode just could not get his bowls in the right place when needed and Jeff was just too consistent running out the winner 25-16.

9 July

Despite the appalling weather with the strong cold southerlies continuing, there was a good gallery in to watch the final of the Club Championship Singles.

Defending champion Jeff Baker was opposed to Anthony Grant.

Anthony does not play bowls regularly and I suppose the smart money was on the five-time champion, Jeff Baker.

Jeff makes a habit of coming back when down and some of that ability was on display today.

Anthony held a commanding 10-shot lead at one stage and in no time, Jeff reduced this to just two shots.

But the barnstorming finish failed to materialise and Anthony ran out the winner 25-20.

It was an enthralling game, spoiled somewhat by the wind, but today we celebrate a new Club Singles Champion, Anthony Grant.

Congratulations to him and runner-up Jeff Baker and indeed all those that entered and “had a go.”

In other news.

Nominations for the Club Pairs championship are closing shortly with round 1 commencing on Saturday 29th July.

By John SLATER