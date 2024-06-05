Tea Gardens Soccer Club



1/6/24

THURSDAY afternoon training was beyond anything we could have expected. A lovely day, freshly mowed fields (thanks to MCC Craig) newly marked playing fields and heaps of sunshine saw a huge number of extremely keen energetic players from all grades turn up to develop more individual and team skills while having a lot of exercise and lots of laughs. Thanks to Tasha, Karen and our parent helpers for their support and dedication, the afternoon was a huge success.

Saturday morning was another story, with 19mm in our rain gauge by 7am Saturday morning and the strong likelihood of plenty more to come the prospects of games this week looked a little doubtful to say the least. Pete and I were at the field at 7am, Pete had walked over the playing surfaces prior to my arrival and the decision was made to cancel play due to a water-soaked ground, combined with a dim weather forecast for the remainder of the morning.

By Shayne REYNOLDS

