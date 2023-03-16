TerryWhite Chemmart Coffs Harbour receives national accolade

TERRYWHITE Chemmart recently celebrated the national winners of their HEART Awards for the past year at a gala event held on the Gold Coast.

The TerryWhite Chemmart HEART Awards recognises excellence in health, customer engagement, service, and leadership.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The National Pharmacy of the Year award was won by TerryWhite Chemmart Coffs Harbour in NSW for their exceptional customer experience and for elevating their community services.

Network Partner Tanya Maloney dedicated the award to her entire team in Coffs Harbour and commented that after living and working in Coffs Harbour for the last 24 years, winning the National Pharmacy of the Year Award has been a reward after the challenges of the past few years.

“I am so proud of my team, not just for the work they do every day in caring for our community, but for the culture they have helped me build in our pharmacy.

“We are a team that is truly dedicated to building better health outcomes for our community and I can’t thank them enough – our customers and patients truly mean everything to us, and they’ll be so excited for our win,” Ms Maloney said.