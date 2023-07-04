TGPS and BCS students unite for NAIDOC Week activities during the final week of term

STUDENTS of Tea Gardens Public School and Bulahdelah Central School gathered at TGPS for joint celebrations of NAIDOC Week on Friday 30 June.

The annual activities came before the official NAIDOC Week (2-9 July this year), because of the winter school holidays.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“We celebrate at the end of the term to ensure we can connect with families and the community,” TGPS Principal Mark Clemson told NOTA.

This year’s theme was “For Our Elders”, acknowledging the important role that Elders play in the lives of Indigenous Australians.

“Seeing all our staff pull together to make the event a success was a highlight, and it was great to see our Elders – Aunty Liz, Uncle Dennis and Aunty Fran – visiting,” Principal Clemson added.

BCS’s Koori Kids Dance Troupe performed, then assisted with NAIDOC activities including Indigenous games, taste testing, art, and weaving, offering native jams and kangaroo stew to invited parents and community.

The BCS contingent included ex-student Jayden F supporting the event, “I especially liked helping in the kindergarten classroom, giving back and sharing culture with where I went to school,” he said.

Jackson A provided the Acknowledgement of Country, and said, “I loved the dance because it was vibrant and exciting.”

Lucas E said, “my favourite part was doing the dance,” while Amarni R, “loved performing the berry-picking dance because it was very calming”.

Kora C enjoyed dipping the hand-made damper into some native jams, and Pippa B declared, “it was fun dancing on stage in front of all the kids, family and the Elders within our community”.

Jaiver M proudly received an award for displaying cultural pride during the assembly, while Archie W spoke up for everybody and shared the importance of the Elders.

Miss Dunford pronounced the event, “a roaring success, it’s lovely to see community members coming into our school,” and support officer Miss Kimmy enjoyed her first NAIDOC event at the school.

By Thomas O’KEEFE