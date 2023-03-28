The 15th Annual Port Stephens Art Prize

THE opening of the fifteenth annual Port Stephens Art Prize filled the Port Stephens Community Art Gallery with 180 eager art lovers.

Member for Port Stephens Kate Washington officially opened the event, with the effervescent Christine Blosdale, a social media and consulting coach, acting as the emcee for the night.



The Port Stephens Art Prize, sponsored by Port Stephens Council, was won by Ileana Clarke with Wendy Allen taking out second place.

Meryl Miller, President of The Port Stephens Community Arts Centre, told News Of The Area, “We couldn’t do this without our generous sponsors who we thank for enabling the art prize to go ahead through their generous sponsorship: Kate Washington MP, Meryl Swanson MP, Port Stephens Council, Wests Group, Soldiers Point Bowling Club, Love Oil Collection, and Salamander Village Florist.

“The Art Prize Committee worked well with all the planning for the big event.

“They assembled the exhibition which was a true example of community synergy by the team of volunteers, who worked tirelessly for two days preparing for and executing the exhibition.”

Works were received from 190 local, regional, and national artists.

“There are 422 works on display with the exhibition closing on 2 April 2023.

“Come in and view; we’re open daily 10am until 4pm, except on 2 April when we close at 2pm,” she said.

The winners of the Port Stephens Art Prize 2023 included:

Drawing – 1st Jill Cairns sponsored by West Diggers, 2nd Tricia Reust sponsored by the Port Stephens Community Arts Centre Life Drawing Group.

Miniatures – 1st Madeleine Szymanski and 2nd Michelle Frainey sponsored by Port Stephens Community Arts Centre.

Mixed Media – 1st Megan Barrass sponsored by Love Oil Collection and 2nd Lorna Bennett sponsored by Soldiers Point Bowling Club.

Painting – 1st Fiona Clark sponsored by Kate Washington and Meryl Swanson, and 2nd place went to Megan Barrass sponsored by Port Stephens Council.

By Marian SAMPSON