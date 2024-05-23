The 60th year of The Salvation Army’s Red Shield Appeal



CELEBRATING 60 years of The Salvation Army’s Red Shield Appeal, the Nambucca River Corps team happily stepped out onto the streets this week with their trusty collection buckets.

Volunteers will continue the collection until 26 May.



In its 60-year history, millions of lives have been impacted by the generosity of the Australian community.

“Many of those generous people are living on the Mid North Coast,” said Major Sharon Sandercock-Brown, Nambucca River Corps.

“Here is your opportunity to join us caring for our valley community once again.

“Through to Sunday 26 May we will be out and about collecting from our valley community to support the work The Salvation Army does in the valley community.”

You can also donate to the Appeal online at https://digitaldoorknock.salvationarmy.org.au/o/nambucca-river-salvos.

“These funds will enable us to make a difference for those doing it tough in our valley community and for those who need a helping hand in life,” Sharon said.

“The funding is channeled directly into youth development programs, emergency welfare relief, Christmas cheer program as well as our outreach coffee van.”

Major Sharon Sandercock-Brown thanks everyone for their support of the Red Shield Appeal.

Donations are accepted up to the end of the financial year.

By Andrea FERRARI