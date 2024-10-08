AN intriguing slate of films are being released this week to Aussie cinemas, though you may need to hunt around for the chance to view the best of them.

The Apprentice

Testing the limits of Australia’s tolerance for US political figures is the biopic “The Apprentice” which purportedly recounts the formative years in business of Donald Trump.

Starring Sebastian Stan in the title role, the film centres on Trump’s relationship with Roy Cohn (played by Jeremy Strong), a lawyer notorious for his involvement with the Communist witch-hunts of the 50’s who became a mentor to the future President.

Possibly the most interesting aspect of this film is that financing for the production was helped by a sizable donation from a friend of Trump who expected a positive and inspiring portrayal of the man.

Instead the controversial depictions of dishonest business dealings and abusive behaviour caused multiple efforts to block the release of the film.

Hellboy: The Crooked Man

Another comic franchise is rebooted with “Hellboy: The Crooked Man”.

Following the exploits of a demon summoned by Nazis in WWII but raised by a kind and noble British paranormal expert, this will be the third iteration of the character on the big screen.

This time Hellboy (Jack Kesy) investigates a supernatural entity in a remote, mountain community full of folklore and witchcraft.

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story.

Receiving a surprise theatrical release is the documentary “Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story”.

From filmmakers Ian Bonhôte & Peter Ettedgui – who have previously made documentaries about fashion designer Alexander McQueen and the journeys of paralympic athletes in Rising Phoenix – this film combines archival footage with interviews to explore the legacy of the actor who “made us believe that a man could fly.”

Obviously the film explores his life and career as well as the horse-riding accident that left him permanently unable to walk, but the true heart of this film examines the work he engaged in as an advocate for medical research to help improve the lives of those who have experienced similar tragedies.

What truly makes this a special experience is that the interviews conducted for the film are chiefly with his three surviving children – Alexandra, Matthew and Will.

Terrifier 3

The most extreme of the hardcore horror hounds will be thrilled this week to know that “Terrifier 3” is coming to select screens.

Most of us can remain very content in our complete lack of awareness about this franchise.

Filmmaker Damien Leone has enjoyed unbelievable success with this series of micro-budget films, which are largely endurance tests to see just how much gore the audience can stomach.

This one is definitely not suitable for the kids or for date night.

Ghostlight

Finally, the indie drama Ghostlight receives a limited release this week.

A beautiful but agonising exploration of grief and loss, this is a film that will probably require you to bring a box of tissues.

Following the death of his son, a construction worker struggles to contain his own anger, while dealing with a similar attitude in his teenage daughter.

An unexpected invitation to join a local theatre production of “Romeo and Juliet” is the catalyst for extraordinary change within the family.

