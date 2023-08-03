Timberfest a ripper for all ages

TIMBERFEST topped its record attendance of last year, attracting close to 9,000 people on Saturday 30 July, a sunny, blue-sky winter’s day.

Widely decreed “a ripper”, the event offered a diverse range of things to do and see for all ages.

Event organiser Rikki Centinich, straight to the point, thanked everyone for their patience while parking.

“Logistically the Glenreagh Rec grounds are difficult to cater for that many vehicles on site and with other local events in the area we were limited as to where we could park cars.

“We are already in the works for next year, looking into different offsite parking locations.”

A new festival highlight was Scott Amon and his Barru Working Kelpies working-dog display.

“Scott is a master in his field, breeding working kelpies at his stud in Valla, that have been exported all over the world,” said Rikki.

“People were gathered six deep to view Scott’s sessions as they showcased the impressive skill and abilities of these trained dogs working alongside cattle.”

Mick Harrington was definitely a standout attraction with flocks of people gathering around to listen to his heartfelt music.

“Not only a fantastic musician but a passionate member of the timber industry,” Rikki said.

The steam displays were also a favourite as the vintage traction engines moved around the festival taking people back in time.

“I am so thankful for the community coming together to support this fantastic event,” she said.

“It is one of the busiest events in the Clarence Valley and for those who travelled to be with us, we say thank you.”

Volunteers from 12 local community groups who profit from the event echoed the huge thank you for the support.

Donations from Timberfest allow them to purchase much-needed equipment and infrastructure for their organisations.

Rikki also gave a shout-out to the members of the Orara Valley Rural Fire Service.

“They dug in deep and helped every single car find a park.”

The shuttle bus between Glenreagh Rec and Glenreagh town also worked overtime.

Tired, yet content, Rikki said it’s on again next year.

By Andrea FERRARI