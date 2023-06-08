Uniting partners with Indigenous leaders to support Nambucca Valley families

A NEW partnership was forged between Uniting NSW, ACT and three Local Aboriginal Land Councils (LALC) on Tuesday 30 May.

This partnership will see a significant boost in the support already provided for children and families in the Nambucca Valley regions.



In a first for the region, Uniting’s Communities team signed a formal memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Bowraville LALC, Nambucca Heads LALC and Unkya LALC.

Uniting Acting Director of Communities Charlie Chubb said the formal agreement marked an important step forward in strengthening and building cultural connections.

“We’re really excited to partner with the Local Aboriginal Land Councils and working collaboratively will help to achieve the best possible outcomes for children and families in the valley,” Charlie said.

“The agreement will see Uniting work with these three LALCs to share knowledge, skills and advice as joint mentors and partners.”

“It will also allow us to build on the great work already being achieved in Nambucca Heads by Uniting through our Aboriginal Families Together program,” said Charlie.

“Without this program, now running for three years, many Aboriginal families wouldn’t have had the support and access to wrap-around services they need.

“The signing of this ground-breaking MOU will build on that and allow us to explore other opportunities with our partners to deliver new services and even better outcomes for children and families.”

By Karen GRIBBIN