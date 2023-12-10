Unkya Reserve hosts magical evening of carols



SEASONAL magic was in the air on Friday December 1, as the annual Unkya Reserve (Eungai Creek) Christmas Carols evening was held under a sublime twilight sky.

As well as performances by the Nambucca Valley Band, Eungai Public School and Stuarts Point School, children (and a few adults) were happy to queue up for free ice-creams, and the Eungai RFS were flat-out providing a free BBQ.



Organiser Lee Maddox was pleased with the large turn-out and the perfectly balmy weather.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to all the performers, and the families here, and to the RFS.

“Don’t forget, our ‘Funkya at Unkya’ Christmas Markets are on next Sunday morning, 10 December.”

The Stuarts Point School impressed the crowd with their Marimba Band, as did the Eungai students singing favourite carols, all followed by Nambucca Valley Band.

The only sadness of the evening was evident by the bare concrete slab where the storage shed, complete with the beautiful wall mosaic, had inadvertently burnt to the ground last year.

Regardless, all in attendance enjoyed a splendid evening.

By Jen HETHERINGTON

