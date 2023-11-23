Valla Beach couple to celebrate 60th wedding anniversary

ANNE and Michael Joyce of Valla Beach will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on 12 December 2023.

They were born within fifteen miles of each other in Surrey, England but did not meet until 1962. They lived and survived in South London during World War Two.



Michael left for Canada in 1955, joined the Royal Canadian Air Force as a pilot and became a Canadian citizen.

He returned to England in 1961 and, as a pilot in the Royal Air Force, flew Britannia aircraft based at RAF Lyneham where he met Anne in 1962.

Anne had joined the Women’s Royal Air Force as an Officer in the Secretarial Branch and was Personal Assistant to the Station Commander.

They married in 1963 and, whilst Michael flew all over the world, Anne acquired a Licentiate Diploma in Drama from England’s Royal Academy and embarked on a professional career.

In 1972 they left for Canada where Michael joined Transport Canada as a pilot.

Anne became a Canadian citizen and continued to tread the boards.

They relocated to Australia in 1985 where Michael joined the Civil Aviation Authority.

They became Australian citizens and lived in Canberra until moving to Valla Beach in 2003.

Anne continues acting and directing with the Wyz Wimmin Theatre Company, whilst Michael, who had retired from aviation in 1998, enjoys his hobby of model trains.

Their daughter lives near Canberra and their son lives in Perth.

They have four grandchildren and a great grandson.