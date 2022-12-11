Wiigulga Sports Complex a game changer for Coffs’ Northern Beaches

FEDERAL Member for Page Kevin Hogan has hailed the completion of the Wiigulga Sports Complex as a “game-changer for the whole of the Northern Beaches”.

Attending the complex’s opening on Saturday 3 December, Mr Hogan said, “This facility will be great for local families and sporting clubs.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“It will allow us to attract major sporting and cultural events.

“Additionally, it has created jobs and will be a great economic driver for the community.”

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh was also on hand at the opening, describing the finished complex as “a well-designed versatile space”.

Mr Singh praised the collaboration between three levels of government and community groups to set the standard for community projects moving forward.

He also highlighted the contribution of two local talents to the project.

“It is great to recognise two local young people who contributed in a big way to this project.

“Artist Tulli Stevens created the showpiece artwork for the building, and Craig Gralton, a Woolgoolga High School graduate, was an architect for the project,” Mr Singh said.

The community committee, led by Alastair Milroy, also received Mr Singh’s praise for “their decade long advocacy for this project” and for their work during the design and construction phase to ensure the original vision for the complex was achieved.

“All of the community groups who have contributed financially to the project also deserve our collective praise,” Mr Singh said.

From the performance world, Jade Naidu, founder of Woolgoolga Performing Arts Studio said, “After two years of being on the working group to bring this epic space to Woopi, it’s finally here.”

Excited to see their new community facility, hundreds of Northern Beaches locals were among the first people through the doors of the brand new Wiigulga Sports Complex in Woolgoolga when it opened.

The opening event began with the official ribbon cutting with City of Coffs Harbour Mayor Paul Amos, Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan MP and Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh, along with a Welcome to Country and smoking ceremony with Tony Dootson.

The community day of sport and performance was curated to give people a taste of the huge variety of activities that the Complex offers.

Within the precinct are Junior and Senior size, multi-sport playing fields with lighting, primarily for use of local AFL and Cricket, accessible changing rooms and toilets, a running and cycle track, a pump track, playground and balance play equipment.

Indoors there is a café, the Sangeet rooms, a versatile suite of rooms that can be used for private gatherings, or yoga, dance, pilates and meetings, plus a full-sized commercial kitchen for hire.

The huge main sports hall which can be used for a whole range of indoor sport including basketball, pickleball, netball, volleyball, badminton and futsal.

Arranged around the courts are accessible changing rooms, toilets, large LED video screens and a high-tech sensory room.

The sports hall also features a large performance stage and backstage complex including a green room and dressing rooms.

The hall can accommodate more than 1,000 people in performance mode.

City of Coffs Harbour Mayor Paul Amos said it had been an outstanding project on all kinds of levels.

“First and foremost, it’s been a fantastic example of what can be achieved when all three levels of government work together to realise a dream created and led by community passion and commitment.

“The Wiigulga Sports Complex is a wonderful facility that is going to become a focal point for families and sport across the region and beyond.

“And it came in on time, and on budget.”

The project received funding from the Australian Government through the Building Better Regions Fund, the State Government and City of Coffs Harbour.

Just noting, Wiigulga is pronounced wee-gool-ga; the first syllable is stressed.

By Andrea FERRARI