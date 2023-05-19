Woolgoolga Men’s Shed craft trophy for Hot Rod award

MEMBERS of the not-for-profit Mid North Coast Hot Rod Club (MNCHRC) presented the Woolgoolga Men’s Shed with a cheque for $1,000 in April.

The donation has been reinvested into the crafting of a high-grade timber and glass trophy, which was then gifted back to the MNCHRC by the Men’s Shed to become a perpetual trophy presented at the club’s annual Rod Run to the owner of the ‘top pick’ hot rod vehicle, as voted for by the Men’s Shed members.



The first recipient is Queensland hot rodder Rick Werner for his stunning ‘32 Ford pick-up.

MNCHRC spokesperson Darren Bromell said the Hot Rodders’ gift comes from its members’ debt of gratitude for the “wonderful work the boys do in providing a friendly and active environment for blokes to gather and maybe have a chat as well as gaining valuable skills working with wood”.

“We align well with the Men’s Shed as we provide a very similar environment.

“We have a love and passion for our vehicles, we help each other out with our projects and problems, and it keeps us very active and busy,” said Darren.

“If a fella has a purpose, whether it’s fishing, gardening, Hot Rodding or working with wood, whatever, he is less likely to have problems with his mental health, that’s what we’ve found anyway.

“It keeps your brain active, off the sofa and away from the pub,” he said.

Darren believes the commitment of turning up to a group activity for a set time is also a great driver to staying in good spirits.

“If you’ve got others who are relying on you to turn up, it gets you there, and then you have a laugh and a cup of tea; it’s good.”

By Andrea FERRARI