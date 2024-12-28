100-strong crowd enjoys Eungai Christmas Carols



ON Friday evening, 13 December, families gathered for the annual Unkya Reserve (Eungai Creek) Christmas Carols which commenced in pleasant conditions at 5.30 pm.

Along with performances by students from the Eungai Public School and the Nambucca Valley Band, the Bowraville Theatre Singers entertained the crowd.



Local RFS members provided a sausage sizzle, as booklets containing 16 popular song lyrics were handed out and families relaxed in the picnic atmosphere, many set up with chairs, rugs and snacks.

Supporting the theme, ‘Celebrate Christmas with your Community’, the Unkya Reserve Committee gave all the kids gifts of ice creams and glow sticks to enjoy.

The seasonal magic was summed up by spectator George Driussi: “It’s so good to see the community enthusiastically involved in the carols.”

As one of the dedicated organisers, Lisa Hall was pleased to report, “Around 100 people enjoyed a beautiful summer’s evening at Unkya Reserve for the annual Eungai Community Carols.

“Firstly, we were entertained by the delightful students of Eungai Public School, all decked out in their Christmas finery.

“Then the Nambucca District Band and two of the Bowraville Singers (Elizabeth Driussi and Heather Edwards) led us in a selection of Christmas carols and songs.

“The Eungai RFS cooked up some amazing sausage sandwiches, ably served by our canteen volunteers.”

Lisa offered a closing message for 2024.

“Merry Christmas everyone, and look out for our first Funkya@Unkya market next year on Sunday 23 February!”

By Jen HETHERINGTON