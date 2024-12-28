ShoreTrack youth land jobs at Express Coach Builders

A GROUP of ShoreTrack attendees have secured roles with Express Coach Builders, highlighting the practical impacts of the local youth program.

Since commencing operations just over four years ago, ShoreTrack has been changing lives by working with young people who have disengaged from school, and sometimes the community, through skill development that better prepares them to either return to school or enter the workplace.



One of the Nambucca Valley’s biggest employers, Express Coach Builders in Macksville has identified the value of the ShoreTrack initiative to industry and the broader community.

The company has since joined forces with the program, resulting in jobs and trade training for a number of young men.

Since its inception ShoreTrack has been building relationships with businesses in the Nambucca Valley to ensure that the training they were providing was relevant to workplaces in the district.

This approach has enabled ShoreTrack to set up their training so young people are ready to work and attractive to potential employers.

Five young men from ShoreTrack have now been employed by Express Coach Builders, with most likely to take up apprenticeships and ultimately becoming tradesmen.

“I found it really difficult to go to school however through ShoreTack I have been able to develop a strong work ethic and I now realise that there is so much more to life than just sitting around and hanging out with mates,” Trainee Boiler Maker Roman told News Of the Area.

“I have been able to secure a role as an apprentice Boiler Maker, I am really enjoying the workplace here, and I am looking forward to becoming a qualified tradesman in a few years.”

Lucas Newman, a tradesman at Express Coach Builders who oversees the work and training of some of the former ShoreTrack attendees, was highly complimentary in relation to the initiative and the capacity for hard work demonstrated by the young men.

Express Coach Builders owner Mark Forster told NOTA, “We are right behind what ShoreTrack is doing and we are proud that we are able to offer these great young people jobs and training that gives them a great start in life.

“Like many in small industry, the COVID pandemic really affected us but thanks to the support of this community, government at many levels, particularly the Member for Oxley, Michael Kemp, we have bounced back, have orders all the way through to 2026 and are able to expand our workforce with fine young people such as those from ShoreTrack.”

By Mick BIRTLES