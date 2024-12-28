Santa spotted in the park at Stuarts Point

THOUGH the weather outside was sweltering,

Families gathered with anticipation swelling,



The word was out,

Without a doubt,

Santa was on his way!

THE Stuarts Point and District Community Organisation (SPaDCO) welcomed Santa Claus and a crowd of excited locals to the village’s foreshore park on Sunday morning, 15 December.

“Our annual ‘Santa in the Park’ event was a true testament to the warmth and spirit of our community,” SPaDCO Chairperson Mary-Lou Lewis told NOTA.

“Seeing the children’s faces light up as they met Santa and played festive games in the park, was a wonderful reminder that coming together is a great way to spread happiness around.”

A free event, community members were encouraged to join a children’s gift register, with presents sourced and donated by many generous local businesses.

Genevieve Lovell was part of the volunteering team.

“Thank you to all at SPaDCO for the event, and the community for coming and having a great time.

“The kids surely do love Santa.”

The excitement was palpable as Santa was delivered in the local RFS truck, and amongst the throng the jolly gent took his seat centre stage and all went quiet in anticipation.

Santa’s indefatigable helpers had gifts on hand for him to personally give to all the children present.

Free ice lollies were very welcome in the midst of numerous field games, including ‘dress-up’ races, tug-of-war and sack races.

Rumour has it that Santa was treated to a nice cold brew after his thirsty morning duties.

By Jen HETHERINGTON