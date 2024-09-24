11 Myall Street, Tea Gardens is on the market with First National Real Estate



11 Myall Street, Tea Gardens

Price: $669,000

DISCOVER the potential of 11 Myall Street, Tea Gardens, an outstanding parcel of land in the heart of one of New South Wales’ most charming coastal locales.

Spanning an impressive 1066 square metres, this prime piece of real estate is a blank canvas awaiting the creative touch of developers, savvy investors, and owner-occupiers who recognise opportunity when they see it.

Situated directly across from essential amenities such as local shops and a medical centre, and with convenient access to transport links, this vacant lot presents an unrivalled chance to craft something truly special.

Moreover, it is mere moments from the picturesque Myall River waterfront, and just over the bridge to the pristine beaches of Hawks Nest, adding to the allure and promise of lifestyle excellence.

The site comes with the added advantage of an approved Development Application for three Torrens title homes, setting the stage for a project that blends style with the practicality of modern living.

Whether the goal is to establish a future superannuation nest egg, realise immediate profits, or create a bespoke residence, this opportunity is not to be missed.

Take the first step towards a prosperous venture and contact us today to explore the possibilities that await at 11 Myall Street. Secure your slice of Tea Gardens’ future now.

Contact John Rumble (0425 289 200) today to arrange a private inspection. Inspections are by appointment only.

