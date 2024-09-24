Myall Community Art & Craft Centre volunteers revitalise garden



VOLUNTEERS from the Myall Community Art & Craft Centre have begun revitalising the entry to their facility in Tea Gardens.

In an effort to create a better and more inviting entrance, local landscapers and handymen have dug in, literally, to bring life and colour back to the old building front.



“The garden went without management for a while,” explained volunteer and Art & Craft Centre member Rudy Jacobs.

“The grevilleas were overgrowing the roof of the building, causing a water build-up, and leading to the current dry-rot problem, as well as the hedges obscuring the entrance to the centre.

“Even the overhead signs were not visible, and the Committee agreed that if we would do the work, great!

“So ‘low and colourful’ is the aim.”

Volunteers carefully chose plants which do not need a lot of water and can handle being out in the open sun all day.

“We went for a lot of colour, especially yellows, and will keep the existing hedges low so they do not block internal daylight,” Rudy said.

During the last few weeks, Rudy, an experienced landscaper, has distributed multiple bags of fertiliser and compost to give the new plants the best chance at taking off.

The Art & Craft Centre was originally located in the middle of the present-day golf course, some 30 years ago, and has moved at least twice, now residing at the back of the Council Chambers building on Myall Street.

It is home to 160 members who pursue their passions in painting, printing, ceramics, wood turning and other woodcrafts, spinning and weaving, stained glass, mosaics, framing, patchwork and quilting, leatherworking, soft crafts, rug making and more.

Some locally-made mosaic cylinders have been unearthed during the landscaping work, which are set to be restored and recycled to direct foot traffic into the stairs at the front door of the centre.

It is hoped the work will be complete in time for the centre’s next big show, scheduled from 8-10 November.

By Thomas O’KEEFE

